GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.56–$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.50 million-$421.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.71 million. GitLab also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.14 EPS.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.15.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GitLab by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 94,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in GitLab by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.