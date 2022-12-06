GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.56–$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.50 million-$421.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.71 million. GitLab also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.14 EPS.
GitLab stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GitLab by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 94,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in GitLab by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
