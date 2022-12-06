GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.14) EPS.

Shares of GitLab stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,369,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

