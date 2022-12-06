Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.
GEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.04.
Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.4 %
Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 249,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.48. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.15 and a 1-year high of C$27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Insider Activity
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Further Reading
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.