Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF remained flat at $17.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.