Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Getty Realty comprises about 1.5% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.46. 3,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,037. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

