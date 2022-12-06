Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.