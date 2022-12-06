GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $619,768.66

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $368.80 million and $619,768.66 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

