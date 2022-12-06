General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 86.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.