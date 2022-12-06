Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.10

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.10 and last traded at $94.54, with a volume of 13063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Generac Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day moving average is $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

