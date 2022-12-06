Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $350.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $340.50.

Gartner stock opened at $350.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.95 and its 200 day moving average is $285.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $357.40.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,131 shares of company stock worth $9,828,921. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

