GAP (GPS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

GAP (NYSE: GPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/29/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/22/2022 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2022 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.00.

11/21/2022 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $11.00.

11/18/2022 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00.

11/11/2022 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/27/2022 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – GAP is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GAP Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. 9,702,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,657,984. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69 and a beta of 1.83. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at GAP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GAP by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of GAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

