G999 Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $19,207.28 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00079859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000263 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.