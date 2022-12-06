G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Lowered to $17.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. CL King lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $582.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,270,848.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.