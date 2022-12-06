Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,560 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($30.48) to GBX 2,560 ($31.22) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.63) to GBX 2,600 ($31.70) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.67) to GBX 2,852 ($34.78) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,500 ($30.48) to GBX 1,975 ($24.08) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Future Price Performance

FRNWF stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Future has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

