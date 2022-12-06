Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Down 8.8%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.51). Approximately 71,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 22,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.55).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.38.

Get Fusion Antibodies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fusion Antibodies news, insider Sonya Maria Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,200 ($5,121.33). In related news, insider Sonya Maria Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,200 ($5,121.33). Also, insider Adrian Kinkaid purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,160 ($2,633.83).

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

See Also

