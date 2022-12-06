FUNToken (FUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. FUNToken has a market cap of $71.97 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

