Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Down 1.2%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 6,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 8,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNLPF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.39) to GBX 825 ($10.06) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $887.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

