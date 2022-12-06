Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.62. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 7,639 shares changing hands.

FMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.21) to €17.10 ($18.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.00) to €51.80 ($54.53) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,610,000 after buying an additional 1,598,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $16,738,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,151.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 286,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 285,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

