Frax Price Index Share 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $54,674.42 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $54,674.42 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00006348 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

