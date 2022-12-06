Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.436 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:FNV opened at C$194.41 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$151.08 and a one year high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 24.34. The firm has a market cap of C$37.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 441.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$174.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$171.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franco-Nevada

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total transaction of C$3,814,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,338,049.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$194.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

