Fragasso Group Inc. Has $61.12 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $61,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 236,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after buying an additional 65,877 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,116,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,327 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

