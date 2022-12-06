Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) vs. SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Critical Review

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and SOHO China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $1.52 billion 0.49 $178.80 million $3.59 4.19 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Forestar Group and SOHO China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Forestar Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than SOHO China.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 11.77% 15.85% 7.94% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forestar Group beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

