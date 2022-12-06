FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9,919.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 125.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $191.25 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.49.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.