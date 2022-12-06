Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.16 (ASX:FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

In other Fisher & Paykel Healthcare news, insider Donal O’Dwyer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$19.26 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of A$57,783.00 ($38,780.54).

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

