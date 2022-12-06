FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 14.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in FirstService by 19.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FirstService by 13.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in FirstService by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $960.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

