First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 68,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 133,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

