First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 68,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 133,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.