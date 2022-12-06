First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Buys £141,000.03 in Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) insider Charles Cannon Brookes bought 1,566,667 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £141,000.03 ($171,930.29).

1SN stock opened at GBX 9.17 ($0.11) on Tuesday. First Tin Plc has a one year low of GBX 9.04 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 31.50 ($0.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.10. The firm has a market cap of £24.35 million and a PE ratio of -9.60.

First Tin Plc operates as a tin development company in Germany and Australia. The company's flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

