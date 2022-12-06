First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 373,878 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,878 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite makes up 5.5% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 1.40% of Eventbrite worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Eventbrite by 107.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,753,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,250 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Eventbrite by 13.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,970,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 347,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $3,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Eventbrite stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.