First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands accounts for approximately 4.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 2.32% of Turning Point Brands worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.50. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 42.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TPB shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

