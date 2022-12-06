First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Viad makes up 2.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Viad were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viad by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viad by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Viad by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Viad

VVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

