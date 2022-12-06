First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,270,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 15,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 163,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

NYSE:AG opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

