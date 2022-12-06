First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.23

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 2870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 70,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

