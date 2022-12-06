First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 4.5% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,281,000 after buying an additional 672,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $791.23. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,049. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $822.87 and its 200 day moving average is $769.19.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

