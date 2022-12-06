Financial Review: Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) vs. Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Austin Gold and Gold Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.15 $8.03 million $0.14 11.64

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Austin Gold and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Austin Gold currently has a consensus target price of 5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 425.00%. Gold Resource has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 183.74%. Given Austin Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource 8.02% 9.76% 5.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Austin Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

