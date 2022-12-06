Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $52.90 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00079983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00026021 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

