Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ferrari by 4.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $1,587,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.89.

RACE stock opened at $223.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $271.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.41. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

