Fei USD Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005813 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $419.93 million and approximately $433,155.87 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98745109 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $426,602.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

