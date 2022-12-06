Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $575.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE FICO opened at $612.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $637.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $489.71 and a 200 day moving average of $455.64.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 190.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Fair Isaac by 24.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

