Express Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,275 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 3,457 call options.

Express Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE EXPR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 16,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Express has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Express Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Express by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 57.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Express by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.