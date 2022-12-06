Express Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,275 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 3,457 call options.
Express Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE EXPR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 16,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Express has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
Featured Stories
