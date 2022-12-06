Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,749 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $119,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $111.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,046. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

