ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) is Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. ExlService makes up about 0.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $178.75 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

