Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $157.40 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. Evmos has a total market cap of $157.40 million and $1.38 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

