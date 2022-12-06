Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

