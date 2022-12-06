Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 69,520 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,520 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 9.0% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after acquiring an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 148,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.