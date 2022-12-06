Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after buying an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

