Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $718,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 150.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

IWP stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

