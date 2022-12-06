Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

