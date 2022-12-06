Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 164 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

