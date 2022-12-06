Everdome Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $239.00 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

