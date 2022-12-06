Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 3.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.11. 1,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

